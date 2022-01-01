Go
Martha's Restaurant

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

153 Lafayette Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Fattoush$8.00
Baklava$3.00
Kaak (Easter Cookie)$8.00
Chicken Bomb$11.00
Fresh jumbo chicken tenders, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, genoa salami, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese
Steak/Cheese Salad$11.00
Famous!
Old Neighborhood XL Shaved Steak, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumbers & house dressing all in a fresh pita wrap
Garden Salad$6.00
Greek Salad$7.00
Namoura$3.00
Steak Bomb$11.00
Old Neighborhood XL Shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, genoa salami, salt & pepper, cooked on the grill and topped with American Cheese
Hamburger Wrap$9.00
Hamburger cooked on the charcoal grill and topped with your choice of veggies in a fresh pita wrap.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

153 Lafayette Rd

Hampton Falls NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

