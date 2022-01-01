Station 7 - Lake Lotawana - Hwy 7
Pizza, beer and coffee
9418 S MO Hwy 7
Location
9418 S MO Hwy 7
Lees Summit MO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Big C's Martini Shack - New
Come in and enjoy!
Canoe Club
Please enjoy this gift card and use for a future time at Canoe Club in Lake Lotawana! Please follow our facebook and check out our website at www.CanoeClubKC.com !
Thanks for your business!
Captains Sports Lounge - Lake Lotawana
Come in and enjoy!
Marina 27 Steak and Seafood
The newly renovated Marina 27 restaurant is featuring all new decking and outdoor bar, a custom-designed Wooden Boat Bar, the Starboard Tasting Room, wine lockers, and an updated dining room with an open concept. Marina 27 will be fine dining with a casual twist complete with a broad menu of wine, craft cocktails, and delicious cuisine. Come in and enjoy!