Station 7 - Lake Lotawana - Hwy 7

Marina 27 Steak and Seafood

The newly renovated Marina 27 restaurant is featuring all new decking and outdoor bar, a custom-designed Wooden Boat Bar, the Starboard Tasting Room, wine lockers, and an updated dining room with an open concept. Marina 27 will be fine dining with a casual twist complete with a broad menu of wine, craft cocktails, and delicious cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

