Martin's Coffee and Bakery

407 South Lindell Street

Popular Items

#2 Don's Bagel Sandwich$6.00
Our toasted everything bagel, topped with bacon, egg, and pepper jack cheese.
Muffins$3.00
Hamilton$7.50
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with layers of ham, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our very own homemade honey mustard!
#4 2-Egg Burrito$4.00
Bacon and Sausage burritos come with meat, cheddar cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs.
Fresco John burrito comes with sautéed spinach, Italian cheese, black beans, and 2 scrambled eggs.
Godfather$7.50
Our take on the classic hot Italian sub! Toasted ciabatta, stacked with ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers and our homemade Italian dressing
Bee's Knees Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Franklin$7.50
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with smoked turkey, melted pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our special sauce, this sandwich is coined The Franklin.
Iced Tea$2.25
Cold Brew$3.00
Location

407 South Lindell Street

Martin TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
