Martin restaurants you'll love

The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Company
101 Main St, Martin
|CBR Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken bacon ranch wrap with cheese and lettuce wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla
|Summitt Biscuit
|$2.25
A fluffy, golden, southern biscuit. Don't forget to add your favorite toppings!
|The Gatlin Burger
|$9.50
A third pound patty with bacon, swiss cheese, grilled onions, tater tots, lettuce and thousand island
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
112 Lovelace St, Martin
|Best Tacos In Town
|$11.99
Three crispy fried tortillas filled with poblano and jalapeño seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and topped with our cilantro aioli. Voted best tacos in town by some guy who really loves tacos.
|Grind House Nachos
|$14.99
Layer after South-of-the-border layer of chips, salsa, house made cheddar cheese fondue, seasoned beef, and jalapeños. We followed up and stuff it in a coffee can. Check these suckas out.
|El Fuego
|$14.99
Our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger bursting at the seams with heat! Ghost pepper cheese, caramelized onions, crispy fried jalapeños, smoky bacon, fresh made pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and guacamole packed on top our brioche bun. If you like playing with fire.... you’re gonna get this burger.
Crave - 129A Neal St
129A Neal St, Martin
|South of the Border Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken or Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Beans, Mexicorn and Ranchero
400Cals - 35G Protein -38G Carbs
|Grilled Veggie Avocado Power Bowl
|$9.99
Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Roasted Tomato, Avocado, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potato , Garlic Aioli
400 Cals - 20G Protein - 45 Carbs
|Greek Chicken Power Bowl
|$9.99
Quinoa, Feta, Cucumber Salad, Roasted Chickpeas, Ranch
450 Cals - 40g Protein - 30g Carbs
Martin's Coffee and Bakery
407 South Lindell Street, Martin
|Franklin
|$8.75
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with smoked turkey, melted pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our special sauce, this sandwich is coined The Franklin.
|Hamilton
|$8.75
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with layers of ham, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our very own homemade honey mustard!
|Cold Cut / Wrap It Up!
|$8.50
This Cold cut allows you to build your own sandwich. It comes with mayo and mustard packets and a pickle to the side.
Higher Ground Coffee Co. - Martin
147 Commons Drive, Martin
|20oz Iced Marble Mocha
|$5.30
|20oz Caramel Macchiato
|$5.45
|20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee
|$3.75
Blake's at Southern Milling
109 S. Lindell Street, Martin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
pulled pork, toasted bun
|Potato Salad
|$4.00
red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, smoky dressing
|Seasoned Crackers
|$1.00
zesty, house-seasoned and baked saltines
Sammie's - Martin
117 Lovelace st, Martin
|Italian
|$0.00
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Hickory Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano, Mayo, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing
|Loaded Potato Salad
|$1.99
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, and a Blend of Sour Cream and Mayo
|Perfect Club
|$0.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Vantage Coffee Roasters
129-B Neal Street, Martin
|Protein, Egg, Cheese on Bagel
|$5.00
Your choice of protein (ham, bacon, or turkey)-please list which cheese you would like in the specific instructions box. (Swiss, provolone, cheddar, cojack, pepper jack, and Gouda)
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$0.00
|Peanut Butter Acai
|$9.50