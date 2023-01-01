Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Martin restaurants you'll love

Go
Martin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Martin

Must-try Martin restaurants

Consumer pic

 

The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Company

101 Main St, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CBR Wrap$10.00
Chicken bacon ranch wrap with cheese and lettuce wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla
Summitt Biscuit$2.25
A fluffy, golden, southern biscuit. Don't forget to add your favorite toppings!
The Gatlin Burger$9.50
A third pound patty with bacon, swiss cheese, grilled onions, tater tots, lettuce and thousand island
More about The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Company
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar

112 Lovelace St, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Best Tacos In Town$11.99
Three crispy fried tortillas filled with poblano and jalapeño seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and topped with our cilantro aioli. Voted best tacos in town by some guy who really loves tacos.
Grind House Nachos$14.99
Layer after South-of-the-border layer of chips, salsa, house made cheddar cheese fondue, seasoned beef, and jalapeños. We followed up and stuff it in a coffee can. Check these suckas out.
El Fuego$14.99
Our fresh, never frozen prime grind burger bursting at the seams with heat! Ghost pepper cheese, caramelized onions, crispy fried jalapeños, smoky bacon, fresh made pico de gallo, cilantro aioli and guacamole packed on top our brioche bun. If you like playing with fire.... you’re gonna get this burger.
More about The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
Crave image

 

Crave - 129A Neal St

129A Neal St, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
South of the Border Wrap$8.99
Chicken or Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Beans, Mexicorn and Ranchero
400Cals - 35G Protein -38G Carbs
Grilled Veggie Avocado Power Bowl$9.99
Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Roasted Tomato, Avocado, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potato , Garlic Aioli
400 Cals - 20G Protein - 45 Carbs
Greek Chicken Power Bowl$9.99
Quinoa, Feta, Cucumber Salad, Roasted Chickpeas, Ranch
450 Cals - 40g Protein - 30g Carbs
More about Crave - 129A Neal St
Martin's Coffee and Bakery image

 

Martin's Coffee and Bakery

407 South Lindell Street, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Franklin$8.75
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with smoked turkey, melted pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our special sauce, this sandwich is coined The Franklin.
Hamilton$8.75
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with layers of ham, melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, and our very own homemade honey mustard!
Cold Cut / Wrap It Up!$8.50
This Cold cut allows you to build your own sandwich. It comes with mayo and mustard packets and a pickle to the side.
More about Martin's Coffee and Bakery
Higher Ground Coffee Co. image

 

Higher Ground Coffee Co. - Martin

147 Commons Drive, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Iced Marble Mocha$5.30
20oz Caramel Macchiato$5.45
20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.75
More about Higher Ground Coffee Co. - Martin
Banner pic

 

Blake's at Southern Milling

109 S. Lindell Street, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
pulled pork, toasted bun
Potato Salad$4.00
red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, smoky dressing
Seasoned Crackers$1.00
zesty, house-seasoned and baked saltines
More about Blake's at Southern Milling
Consumer pic

 

Sammie's - Martin

117 Lovelace st, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$0.00
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Hickory Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano, Mayo, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing
Loaded Potato Salad$1.99
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, and a Blend of Sour Cream and Mayo
Perfect Club$0.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
More about Sammie's - Martin
Consumer pic

 

Vantage Coffee Roasters

129-B Neal Street, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Protein, Egg, Cheese on Bagel$5.00
Your choice of protein (ham, bacon, or turkey)-please list which cheese you would like in the specific instructions box. (Swiss, provolone, cheddar, cojack, pepper jack, and Gouda)
Iced Vanilla Latte$0.00
Peanut Butter Acai$9.50
More about Vantage Coffee Roasters
Consumer pic

 

Millie's Sweet Treats & Eats -

307 North Lindell Street, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Millie's Sweet Treats & Eats -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Martin

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Muffins

Cinnamon Rolls

Cappuccino

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Map

More near Martin to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (25 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Union City

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Union City

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (25 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (925 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (707 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston