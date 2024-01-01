Chicken sandwiches in Martin
Martin restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Higher Ground Coffee Co. - Martin
Higher Ground Coffee Co. - Martin
147 Commons Drive, Martin
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
More about Blake's at Southern Milling
Blake's at Southern Milling
109 S. Lindell Street, Martin
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, ranch dressing, swiss cheese, served on Texas toast
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$10.00