Honey chicken in Martin
Martin restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Blake's at Southern Milling
Blake's at Southern Milling
109 S. Lindell Street, Martin
|Nashville hot chicken tender w\\ hot honey
|$2.50
More about Sammie's - Martin
Sammie's - Martin
117 Lovelace st, Martin
|Honey Mustard Chicken Pita
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce and Tomatoes
|HoneyMustard Chicken
|$0.00
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Tangy Ken’s Honey Mustard mixed without roasted in house chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, and black pepper on our toasty Sub roll.