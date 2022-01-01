Mac and cheese in Martin
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
112 Lovelace St, Martin
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$5.99
A bowl of our ooeey-gooey, cheddar cheese fondue smothered Mac N Cheese. Comes with a side of Texas toast
|Fried Mac & Cheese Balls
|$6.49
Ooeey-gooey mac & cheese deep fried and coated and Cheeto‘s cheese dust… What!?!? Did you just hear what I said? Cheeto‘s cheese dust! We should’ve just called these fried OM-NOM-NOM-AGONS.