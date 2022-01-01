Go
Martine

Chef driven modern American fare for lunch and dinner.

22 E 100 S

Popular Items

BBQ Burger$11.50
Grilled burger with Beehive cheddar, house made barbecue sauce, tomato, mixed greens and mayo. Served on brioche bun with your choice of side.
Whole Club$10.00
Whole club sandwich. Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, and mayo on sourdough. Served with your choice of side.
Half Turkey & Avocado$8.00
Half of a turkey and avocado sandwich. Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, and mayo on sourdough bread with your choice of side.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$6.00
Super crispy truffle fries topped with parmesan and served with fry sauce.
Grilled Salmon$14.50
Grilled Salmon on top of a bed of kale salad with citrus vinaigrette, sweet corn, parmesan crisps, radishes, and artichoke and olive tapenade.
Southwest Chicken$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast served on top of a bed of greens with jicama, avocado, pepitas, black bean salsa, blue corn tortilla strips and an ancho chilie vinaigrette.
Hot Roast Beef$12.00
A Desert Edge Classic! Thin sliced roast beef with caramelized bell peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo. Served on ciabatta with spicy au jus for dipping and your choice of side.
Caesar$13.00
Baked chicken with red bell peppers and on top of romaine lettuce with polenta, nicoise olives, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing.
Pasta of the Day***$11.50
Our house made pasta with rotating daily toppings: Mon. = 6 Veggie, Tues. = Sichuan Chicken, Wed. = Shrimp & Artichoke, Thurs. = Chicken Nicoise, Fri. = Prosciutto & Mozzarella
Bacon Burger$11.50
Grilled burger with bacon, swiss, tomato, mixed greens, and mayo. Served on brioche bun with your choice of side.
Location

22 E 100 S

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Ivy & Varley

Ivy & Varley: a match made in heaven for excellent food and perfectly crafted cocktails.
Gift cards are available and can be redeemed at both our restaurant and bar.

FreshFin

Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!

Taqueria 27

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

Beer Bar

Come in and enjoy!

