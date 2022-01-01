Martinez restaurants you'll love

Forester is a classic medium bodied India Pale Ale. Brewed with pale and crystal malts. This beer highlights the traditional western hops of Centennial and Cascade. These hops have been cultivated for many years and this beer

will remind you of some of the first and

original IPA styles in California. The color is a dark gold with a white foamy head. The aroma is a earthy and piney. While the flavor is floral with a slight grapefruit characteristic and bitter.

