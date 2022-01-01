Martinez restaurants you'll love

Martinez restaurants
Toast
  • Martinez

Martinez's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Must-try Martinez restaurants

Five Suns Brewing image

 

Five Suns Brewing

701 Escobar St Unit C, Martinez

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Forester IPA, 4-Pack$16.99
Forester is a classic medium bodied India Pale Ale. Brewed with pale and crystal malts. This beer highlights the traditional western hops of Centennial and Cascade. These hops have been cultivated for many years and this beer
will remind you of some of the first and
original IPA styles in California. The color is a dark gold with a white foamy head. The aroma is a earthy and piney. While the flavor is floral with a slight grapefruit characteristic and bitter.
Ernst Amber, 4-Pack$14.99
OG Burst, 4-Pack$17.99
Havana (Catering) Martinez image

 

Havana (Catering) Martinez

2385 Pacheco Blvd, Martinez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mojo Fried Chicken$12.95
Crispy Fried Chicken Thighs, Mojo Sauce, Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Roasted Green Beans
*contains gluten & diary *nut free
Chimichurri Skirt Steak$13.95
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak, Roasted Green Beans, Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Corn Sauté
*contains gluten & dairy *nut free
Chimichurri Steak Package$99.00
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak (1.5 lbs), Chimichurri Sauce (on side), Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Corn Sauté with Queso Fresco & Cilantro (on side), Mango Spinach Salad with Mango Vinaigrette (on side)
*no substitutions
East Bay Artisan image

 

East Bay Artisan

610 Main Street, Martinez

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Winner Winner$14.00
There's the Beef$14.00
Papi's (Martinez) image

 

Papi's (Martinez)

712 Main St, Martinez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Copper Skillet Courtyard

811 ferry street, Martinez

Avg 4.3 (2345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
3. Denver Omelette$12.50
Chicken Melt
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Daddy's

915 Main Street, Martinez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Brew & Grill - Martinez

611 Escobar Street, Martinez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
