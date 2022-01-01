Martinez restaurants you'll love
More about Five Suns Brewing
Five Suns Brewing
701 Escobar St Unit C, Martinez
|Popular items
|Forester IPA, 4-Pack
|$16.99
Forester is a classic medium bodied India Pale Ale. Brewed with pale and crystal malts. This beer highlights the traditional western hops of Centennial and Cascade. These hops have been cultivated for many years and this beer
will remind you of some of the first and
original IPA styles in California. The color is a dark gold with a white foamy head. The aroma is a earthy and piney. While the flavor is floral with a slight grapefruit characteristic and bitter.
|Ernst Amber, 4-Pack
|$14.99
|OG Burst, 4-Pack
|$17.99
More about Havana (Catering) Martinez
Havana (Catering) Martinez
2385 Pacheco Blvd, Martinez
|Popular items
|Mojo Fried Chicken
|$12.95
Crispy Fried Chicken Thighs, Mojo Sauce, Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Roasted Green Beans
*contains gluten & diary *nut free
|Chimichurri Skirt Steak
|$13.95
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak, Roasted Green Beans, Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Corn Sauté
*contains gluten & dairy *nut free
|Chimichurri Steak Package
|$99.00
Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak (1.5 lbs), Chimichurri Sauce (on side), Poblano Pepper Mac & Cheese, Corn Sauté with Queso Fresco & Cilantro (on side), Mango Spinach Salad with Mango Vinaigrette (on side)
*no substitutions
More about East Bay Artisan
East Bay Artisan
610 Main Street, Martinez
|Popular items
|Winner Winner
|$14.00
|There's the Beef
|$14.00
More about Copper Skillet Courtyard
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Copper Skillet Courtyard
811 ferry street, Martinez
|Popular items
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
|3. Denver Omelette
|$12.50
|Chicken Melt
More about Taco Daddy's
Taco Daddy's
915 Main Street, Martinez
More about Firehouse Brew & Grill - Martinez
Firehouse Brew & Grill - Martinez
611 Escobar Street, Martinez