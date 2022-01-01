Go
Martini Italian Bistro

Welcome to Martini Italian Bistro, where our made from-scratch kitchen and award winning cocktails make us the place to be. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner to savor the generously portioned and exquisitely flavored pastas, pizzas, meats and seafood dishes, Martini Italian Bistro is everything you love Italy for.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

4021 Summit Plaza Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Milanese$20.00
2 parmesan crusted chicken breasts covered with marinara & melted provolone cheese served over linguine alfredo with diced tomatoes & chive oil
Lasagna$20.00
italian sausage, ricotta, asiago & parmesan cheese layered between fresh pasta sheets, topped with provolone cheese, marinara & alfredo sauces - generous serving!
Shrimp & Lobster Al Forno$22.00
shrimp sauteed in garlic cream sauce with pieces of buttery lobster, asparagus and rigatoni noodles, covered with pesto bread crumbs & baked bubbly, topped with fresh diced tomatoes
House Salad$6.50
chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, peppered bacon, gorgonzola cheese, & our sweet italian house dressing
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
roasted tomatoes & rigatoni noodles tossed in rich, meaty bolognese sauce, topped with goat cheese
Caesar Salad$6.50
romaine lettuce, lemon caesar dressing, herb croutons, kalamata olives & parmesan cheese
Chicken Carbonara$18.00
pappardelle pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon & spinach
Three Cheese Ravioli$17.00
6 ravioli overstuffed with italian cheese blend covered in creamy alfredo and parmesan bread crumbs and baked, drizzled with marinara & pesto
Shrimp Pappardelle$19.00
6 large shrimp, roasted tomatoes, & spinach in bright & spicy white wine garlic sauce tossed with papardelle noodles & topped with goat cheese
Meatball One$2.75
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4021 Summit Plaza Drive

Louisville KY

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

