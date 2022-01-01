Martini Italian Bistro
Welcome to Martini Italian Bistro, where our made from-scratch kitchen and award winning cocktails make us the place to be. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner to savor the generously portioned and exquisitely flavored pastas, pizzas, meats and seafood dishes, Martini Italian Bistro is everything you love Italy for.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
4021 Summit Plaza Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4021 Summit Plaza Drive
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Comfy Cow
Come in and enjoy!
Green District
Come in and enjoy!
Mercato
Mercato is a neighborhood gem with fresh made salads, prepared foods, fresh pasta and sauces. We also have a market which are great for personal use or as gifts
Tea Station Asian Bistro
Come in and enjoy great Asian Food including Sushi.