Martini Room

Popular Items

Mermaid (2 Cocktails)$18.75
Coconut Rum, Malibu Mango Rum, melon liqueur, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Cotton Candy (2 Cocktails)$18.50
Citrus Vodka, strawberry schnapps, lime juice, and white cranberry juice, served over cotton candy. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Cupid's Error (2 Cocktails)$19.75
Apple Liqueur, Watermelon Schnapps, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, Peach Schnapps, cranberry juice, and orange juice. Serve in a sugar rimmed glass with a lime & cherry pick. Garnish and instructions included. 1 Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings
Passionista (2 Cocktails)$21.75
Citrus Vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, watermelon schnapps, pineapple juice, and a champagne float, served with a strawberry.
10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings
Very Berry (2 Cocktails)$19.25
Raspberry Vodka, peach schnapps, pomegranate juice, strawberry puree, and a champagne float, served with a select berry garnish (included).
10oz Bottle = 2 Cocktails / 2 Servings
Strawberry Lemon Drop (2 Cocktails)$18.75
Citrus Vodka, peach schnapps, lemonade, and strawberry puree, with a lemon garnish in a sugar rimmed glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Spa Martini (2 Cocktails)$23.75
Homemade Cucumber Vodka Infusion, Hpnotiq Liqueur, lime juice, and triple sec, shaken with mint, served with a lemon, mint and cucumber garnish. Garnish and instructions included. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Lost Heaven Mojito (1 Cocktail)$9.75
Don Q Coconut Rum with freshly muddled mint, lime and jalapeno, with a lime juice, simple syrup, topped with soda water, and garnished with a lime and mint leaf. Garnish, soda water, and instructions included.
1 Serving = 1 Cocktail
Sturburst Martini (2 Cocktails)$18.75
Blood Orange Vodka, peach schnapps, strawberry schnapps, cranberry, orange, and pineapple juices, with an orange and strawberry garnish. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Life is Good (2 Cocktails)$22.75
Homemade Cucumber Vodka, triple sec, white grape juice, and lime juice, served with a cucumber slice in a sugar- cayenne rimmed glass. 10oz Bottle = 2 Servings / 2 Cocktails
Location

161 E. Chicago St.

Elgin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
