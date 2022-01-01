Go
Martino's Italian Kitchen

8241 S Fort Apache Rd #101

Popular Items

1lb Chicken Wings$10.75
10 Wings
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Parmigiana Cheese, Croutons, Parsley with Caesar Dressing.
Pepperoni 16"$17.99
Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Knots$5.95
6 Giant Fresh Garlic Knots with Parmigiana cheese and Homemade Marinara.
Create Your Own 10"$7.95
Pepperoni 10"$9.99
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Cheese 16"$15.95
Mozzarella Cheese
Create Your Own 16"$15.95
Garlic Bread With Cheese$4.50
Fresh bread with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmigiana cheese.
Location

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
