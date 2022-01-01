Go
Toast

Martin's Downtown

Welcome to Martin's Downtown! Serving up the best Eats, Drinks and Beats in downtown Jackson. Won't you join us?

214 south state street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Tea$1.75
Coke$1.75
Deluxe Chef Salad$10.95
Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken, smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, pepperoncini peppers.
Fried Chicken$10.95
Pot Roast$10.95
Philly Steak & Cheese$11.95
Served with jack cheese, peppers & onions, homemade au jus. Your choice of side.
Hamburger Steak$12.95
Hand-crafted 100% stockyards angus beef topped with grilled onions and brown gravy.
Catfish$12.95
Hand breaded Mississippi farm raised catfish, fried and served with tartar or cocktail sauce.
Steak Bites$12.95
Wet aged, hand cut medallions, marinated & grilled to your liking! Served with grilled onions and choice of two sides.
Bone- In Hot Wings$9.95
Six wings, naked or your choice of sauce, served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese.
See full menu

Location

214 south state street

Jackson MS

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Daiquiri Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4th Avenue Lounge

No reviews yet

Jackson's Premier Upscale Lounge

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elvie's

No reviews yet

Elvie's is Jackson's newest all day cafe, serving seasonal fare that highlights Southern farmers. From fisherman and oyster farmers in the gulf, to organic produce and sustainably raised animals, Elvie’s is committed to using the highest quality, ethically sourced, and best tasting ingredients available.
Inspired by French cafes, Elvie’s will be a restaurant that you can enjoy all day. In the morning, stop by to enjoy breakfast and espresso, in the afternoon meet a friend for a classic cocktail and a bite to eat, or come experience dinner and our tasting menu.
At Elvie’s, our hope is that every guest feels at home. Generosity, passion, and attention to detail are at the heart of our hospitality and we want that to be part of your dining experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston