Caesar salad in Martinsburg

Martinsburg restaurants
Martinsburg restaurants that serve caesar salad

Cafe Del Sol image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

796 Foxcroft Ave, Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (3563 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$12.00
CAESAR SALAD$6.00
romaine | shaved asiago | ciabatta croutons | creamy caesar
More about Cafe Del Sol
Brix27 image

 

Brix27

131 NORTH QUEEN STREET, Martinsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Charred Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Brix27

