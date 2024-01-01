Sundaes in Martinsburg
Martinsburg restaurants that serve sundaes
Brix27
131 NORTH QUEEN STREET, Martinsburg
|Kitchen Sink Cookie Sundae
|$10.00
chocolate chips, macadamia nut, salted pretzels, walnuts, salted caramel, vanilla bean ice cream
Luna Cereal Bar at The Garage - Luna Cereal Bar
419 West King Street, Martinsburg
|Brownie Sundae
|$9.00
Luna’s Fudge Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel, and hot fudge.
|Waffle Sundae
|$9.00
Freshly made warm waffles, vanilla ice cream, caramel, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.