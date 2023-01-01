Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Martinsville

Martinsville restaurants
Toast

Martinsville restaurants that serve greek salad

Main pic

 

The Ground Floor

1 E Church St., Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (46 reviews)
Takeout
The Greek Freak Salad$10.00
More about The Ground Floor
Consumer pic

 

Jerry's Pizza

2635 Greensboro Road, Martinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, & Feta Cheese
More about Jerry's Pizza

