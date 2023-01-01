Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Martinsville
/
Martinsville
/
Greek Salad
Martinsville restaurants that serve greek salad
The Ground Floor
1 E Church St., Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(46 reviews)
The Greek Freak Salad
$10.00
More about The Ground Floor
Jerry's Pizza
2635 Greensboro Road, Martinsville
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$9.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, & Feta Cheese
More about Jerry's Pizza
