Martiny's
Come in and enjoy!
121 e 17th Street
Location
121 e 17th Street
New York NY
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
1011-towa
Come in and enjoy!
NeueHouse
Come in and enjoy!
Fotografiska
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Benno
Benno is the eponymous fine-dining restaurant from acclaimed Chef Jonathan Benno. The menu focuses on the area where Italy and France meet at Liguria and Provence, while highlighting additional regions along the Mediterranean coast. Located in the landmarked The Evelyn Hotel, the historic space was meticulously restored, preserving many original details within the restaurant. The custom Art Deco-inspired design blends the grandeur of “old New-York” with a modern aesthetic. The design, cuisine, and service at Benno all aim to create a sense of elegance and refinement, but also fun and celebration.