Marto Brewing Company

930 4th Street

Popular Items

O.G.$13.00
fresh mozzarella cheese, red sauce, cold pressed olive oil, basil, pecorino romano, fleur de sel
Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta$15.00
burrata cheese, peppercorn gouda sauce, roasted chicken, woodland mushrooms, peppercorn gouda, pecorino romano
Hop-Wired 16oz 4pk$18.99
8% ABV Hazy DIPA brewed with Citra, Nelson Sauvin, Motueka, & Rakau hops. A mix of tropical fruit flavor and aroma with citrus, passion fruit and apricot notes.
Pear & Proscuitto$13.00
olive oil, pears, mozzarella, thin sliced prosciutto, figs, arugula
Sicilian Pepperoni$14.00
fresh mozzarella cheese, red sauce, thin sliced pepperoni, calabrese peppers, basil, pecorino romano
Angus Sliders$12.00
Certified Angus Beef patties, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, brioche roll
Wood Fired Wings$11.00
choice of: house dry rub, "street heat" pepper sauce, or porter glaze with blue cheese or ranch
House Salad$6.00
spring mix, arugula, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, served with a choice of ranch, blue cheese, strawberry shandy vinaigrette, or caesar dressing
Marto's Meats$15.00
mozzarella, red sauce, capicola, soppressata, house Italian sausage
Bavarian Pretzel$13.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel, with Pilsner cheese sauce, spicy IPA mustard
930 4th Street

Sioux City IA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
