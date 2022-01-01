Marty Byrde's
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd.
Lake Ozark MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:20 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:20 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:20 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:20 am
Nearby restaurants
Rojas Fusion Taco's
Were we bring a piece of Mexico City to you!
Barstool Mountain Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Malted Monkey
Come in and enjoy!
Stewart's - On the Strip
Come in and enjoy!