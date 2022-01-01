Go
Toast

Marty Byrde's

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.8 (282 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1286 Bagnell Dam Blvd.

Lake Ozark MO

Sunday11:00 am - 1:20 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 1:20 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:20 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:20 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rojas Fusion Taco's

No reviews yet

Were we bring a piece of Mexico City to you!

Barstool Mountain Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malted Monkey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stewart's - On the Strip

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston