Maru Sushi & Grill

A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

160 W Fort St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1446 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon Dip$13.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds,
roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili
sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
Spicy Salmon$10.00
cucumber, scallion
Yellowtail Nigiri$8.00
Smoked Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Crouching Tiger$19.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Albacore Nigiri$7.00
Tuna Nigiri$9.00
Miso Soup$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion,
shiitake flower mushroom
Tuna Sashimi$17.00
Mango Sorbet$6.00
mango sorbet, sweet toasted coconut, citrus syrup, berries, mint
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

160 W Fort St

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
