Maru Sushi

We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2188 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Tofu$7.00
(vegetarian) sweet or spicy tofu, toasted sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna$10.00
cucumber, scallion
Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$23.00
served with grilled seasonal vegetables, steamed rice, and YumYum sauce
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Crunchy Shrimp$11.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura
crunch
House Salad$7.00
mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, red pepper, tomato, edamame, carrot, ginger dressing
Cali$9.00
crab salad, avocado, cucumber
Crazy Salmon$16.00
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado,
salmon, thai chili sauce, scallion
Miso Soup$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1500 W Lake Lansing Rd

East Lansing MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
