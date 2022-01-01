Maru Sushi & Grill

Go
We are a chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

SUSHI • GRILL

927 Cherry St SE • $$

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$11.00
creamy cheesecake with madagascar vanilla, and an oat crust! Unfortunately during our take-out only due to Covid-9, this will NOT come with the lavender blueberry topping.
GF Salmon Sashimi$14.00
nama sake
VEGAN Seaweed Salad$7.00
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
GF Yellowtail Sashimi$15.00
hamachi
Negi Hama Maki$7.00
yellowtail, scallion
VEGAN Miso Soup$4.00
silken tofu, wakame, scallion
Salmon Maki$7.00
Sweet Potato Maki$5.00
VEGAN Edamame$6.00
steamed soy beans, kosher salt
Inari Nigiri$5.00
927 Cherry St SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A former 1920's neighborhood service station finds new life as a full service bar serving truly authentic Mexican food.

Let’s face it, our days are long but there’s rarely enough time to finish that to-do list. Cleaning, grocery shopping, Zoom calls, learning common core math, and most importantly down time for yourself. Adulting is turning out to be more Peg Bundy that Martha Stewart.

Stop stressing and just ROLL WITH IT

All In Hospitality Group, the team behind Royals, the Winchester, Donkey Taqueria and Hancock, has created ROLL WITH IT, take-n-bake restaurant inspired meals to make adulting look easy. Just order online, pick up curbside, and heat and serve at home.

No stress, no mess, but just YES!

Brunch, Hot Dogs, Burgers & More!

Wealthy Street Bakery is a family-owned bakery and restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our mission is to create excellent, wholesome products, inviting neighborhood places, rewarding careers for our employees, and vitality and economic success for the communities where we do business.
Each day features freshly baked, hand-crafted pastries and artisan breads. You will also find coffee, tea, espresso beverages, breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime fare, hot sandwiches, pizza, wine and beer.
Welcome!
Jim and Barb McClurg, Founders

