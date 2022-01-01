Go
Maru Sushi

A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

SUSHI • GRILL

427 E Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2680 reviews)

Popular Items

Philly$10.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese,
avocado
Firecracker Shrimp$15.00
tempura shrimp, japanese seven
pepper seasoning, spicy garlic chili
sauce
Crouching Tiger$12.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, scallion
Crunchy Shrimp$11.00
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, tempura
crunch
Ex Girlfriend$16.00
panko fried albacore, cream cheese,
crab salad, shrimp, avocado, candied
garlic crunch
Cosmo
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, salmon, avocado, honey wasabi aioli, masago, scallion (tuna currently unavailable due to limited product)
Blue Mango$17.00
spicy tuna, avocado, mango, kampyo,
shrimp, eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli,
wasabi tobiko
Chicken Gyoza$8.00
fried chicken dumplings, maru dressing
Crouching Tiger$17.00
panko fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab
salad, shrimp, avocado, fantasy sauce,
eel sauce, honey wasabi aioli, masago,
scallion
Cali$9.00
crab salad, cucumber, avocado
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

427 E Michigan Ave

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience.
Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.

Food Dance

No reviews yet

Food Dance is an independent farm-to-table restaurant. We cook the freshest local ingredients and believe in giving great, caring service to everyone we come in contact with.

LFG Bar

No reviews yet

Don't want to dine in? We've got you covered! We locally source our bread, select meats and produce!

Sarkozy Bakery

No reviews yet

Proudly Baking for Kalamazoo Since 1978

