MARU Korean Restaurant and Bar

412 East Main Street

Popular Items

Bibimbap$13.00
Rice served with a medley of vegetables and your choice of bulgogi beef, spicy pork, chicken or organic tofu, topped with a sunny side up egg, spicy & sweet gochujang sauce - Gluten Free option available with Chicken or Tofu only
Maru Fried Rice$14.00
Maru Style fried rice sauteed with vegetables and choice of Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Pork, BBQ Chicken, Organic Tofu, Kimchi or Vegetable with no protein choice, topped with a sunny side up egg.
Maru Dupbap$14.00
Choice of protein stir-fried with mixed vegetables served over rice
Udon Bokkeum$14.00
Udon noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables and choice of bulgogi beef, spicy pork, bbq chicken or organic tofu
Maru Fries$5.00
Crispy potato fries tossed with Korean red pepper flakes and scallions served with a homemade gochujang aioli
12 Wings$23.00
Double fried crispy jumbo size chicken wings in Korean yangnum (seasoning) flavors
6 Wings$12.00
Double fried crispy jumbo size chicken wings in Korean yangnum (seasoning) flavors
Bulgogi Beef Plate$21.00
Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in sweet soy and grilled with onion on a sizzling iron skillet served with rice, lettuce wrap, homemade ssam sauce and daily banchan (2 sides and kimchi)
Chicken Skewers$9.00
Soy marinated chicken skewers cooked over open flame
Dumplings$7.00
Deep fried dumplings with choice of pork or vegetable filling
Location

412 East Main Street

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
