Marufuku Ramen - NY

RAMEN

92 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

**Pirikara chicken Bites (2PC)**$8.00
Hakata Tonkotsu$15.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
**Gyoza 7pc**$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
Chicken Paitan$15.50
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Vegetable Ramen$16.00
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
Spicy TanTan Men$15.50
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle$1.50
KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!
Hakata Tonkotsu DX$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
**Marufuku Bites 2pc**$8.00
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
**Chicken Karaage**$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
Delivery
Takeout

Location

92 2nd Ave

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
