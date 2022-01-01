Go
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland

RAMEN

4828 Telegraph Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (11127 reviews)

Popular Items

**Marufuku Bites**$7.00
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle$1.50
KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!
Vegetable Ramen$16.00
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
Hakata Tonkotsu DX$19.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
Chicken Paitan$15.50
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
**Gyoza 7pc**$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
**Chicken Karaage**$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
Hakata Tonkotsu$15.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
**Edamame**$4.00
Green Soybeens
Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

4828 Telegraph Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
