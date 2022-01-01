Go
Marvel's Restaurant

Marvel's is located in the heart of downtown Ayden. It's here, where you will find a warm smile, great service, & fantastic food personalized to fit your taste. Our menu has been created with you, our customer, in mind. Its simple after all... All anyone wants is to be full & happy. Marvel's takes that simple idea & raises it to a higher level by using the freshest breads, meats, cheeses, & spreads to craft our plates so good, we know you will be coming back again & we will be waiting for you with a smile.

495 Second St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PepperJack Chicken Philly$9.75
chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, mayo, & pepperjack cheese on a hoagie roll
Philly Cheese Steak$9.75
steak, sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo, & white american cheese on a hoagie roll
Marvel's Club Sandwich$9.75
ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheeses, & mayo on 3 pieces of toasted white bread
Ranch$0.50
Ayden Apple Bomb Sandwich$9.50
warm turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato mayo, & apple butter on toasted sourdough bread
Cobb Salad$9.75
spring mix, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomato, & avocado
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.25
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Cowboy Burger$10.25
cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles, bbq sauce, onion rings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.50
crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla
Classic Cheeseburger$9.25
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles on a brioche bun
Location

495 Second St

Ayden NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
