Marvins at Widewaters

Come enjoy a Coney and some curly fries in our 50's style dining room or outside on our extensive grounds. Walk the nature trail, play some yard games, or just relax with an ice cream cone while the kids play on our playground!

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

767 Market St • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Coney Island Dog - Red$3.50
Coney Island Dog - Red (Sahlen's Red Hot with House Coney Sauce, chopped onion, mustard)
Cheeseburger$4.25
Cheeseburger (Fresh beef patty, lettuce, tomato, Marvins sauce, American cheese)
Sahlen's Red Hot$2.25
Sahlen's Red Hot
Curly Fries - Regular$2.50
Fresh Cut Curly Fries
Curly Fries - Large$2.99
Fresh Cut Curly Fries
Fresh Cut Fries - Large$2.99
Fresh Cut Fries
Onion Rings - Regular$4.25
Onion Rings
Hamburger$4.00
Hamburger (Fresh beef patty, lettuce, tomato, Marvins sauce)
Grilled Cheese$2.50
Grilled Cheese (2 slices of Texas Toast, American Cheese)
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Takeout

Location

767 Market St

Lockport NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

