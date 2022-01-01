Go
Located in the heart of the Fulton Market District, situated on the invigorating intersection of Fulton and Morgan street, Marvin's Food & Fuel is your neighborhood eatery crafted for the hard workers and hard players of Chicago. Inclusivity and hospitality create the backbone of our corner establishment—opening our great garage doors to everyone looking for outstanding service, affordability, and comfort. Since the early 1960's our corner has held a local neighborhood spot, where all are welcome. We're here to keep that tradition alive as a beacon of hope and togetherness in an otherwise disjointed time. We are your all day spot for food, fuel, and familiarity—Open Early 'Til Late.

954 w Fulton Market • $$

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Spicy Maple Glaze, Malted Mayo, Cabbage, French Fries
Marvin's Burger$15.00
Double Smashed Patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Marvin's Special Sauce, French Fries
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Maple Mustard, Bacon
Potato Latke Tots$13.00
Smoked Salmon Dip, Pickled Vegetables
Dino's Breakfast$14.00
Two Eggs Your Way; Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Pastrami; Served with Toast, and Choice of Potato Latkes, Fries, or Salad
Grilled Salmon$26.00
Pretzel Spaetzle, Onion Soubise, Worcestershire Butter
Take & Bake Meatloaf$22.00
2 lb tin of Marvin's famous meatloaf, ready to be baked in your oven! Served with a 16 oz side of whipped potatoes and a jar of Jax's BBQ sauce to top it off.
Char Siu Pork Sandwich$15.00
Daikon Slaw, Pickled Jalapeño, Garlic Aioli, French Fries
Tri Tip French Dip$17.00
Horseradish Creme, Gruyere Au Jus, French Fries
Fire Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Kimchi, Scallion Crema, Sesame
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

954 w Fulton Market

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Clover Sports & Leisure

No reviews yet

Blind Barber

No reviews yet

Rose Mary

No reviews yet

Located in the historic Fulton Market district of Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, Rose Mary is Chef/Owner Joe Flamm’s debut restaurant inspired by his Italian heritage and the bold, bright flavors of Croatian cuisine. The boisterous space—named for Flamm’s grandmothers, Mary and Mary Rose, and the herb rosemary, which grows natively along the Italian and Croatian coastlines—offers a seasonal menu of rustic yet refined dishes that encapsulate what Flamm has coined “Adriatic drinking food”.

Uncooked

No reviews yet

un·cooked is a grab and go restaurant offering uncooked, plant-based food made from whole ingredients. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we serve coffee, smoothies, elixirs, juices, entrees, and desserts.

