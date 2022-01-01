Go
Mary Ellen's Bistro

Neighborhood hangout with coffee, wine, beer and food inspired by my days on our North Dakota family farm.

300 13th Ave NE • $$

Avg 5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Donnybrook$9.00
eggs, house-made garlic cream cheese, ham, caramelized onions on a toasted everything bagel.
Latte$4.59
espresso and steamed milk
Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut$2.50
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
Honey Almond Glaze Donut$2.00
Honey hazelnut glazed yeast raised donut.
Esmond$9.00
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
Breakfast Biscuit$5.00
Bacon, egg and cheese on our house-made biscuits.
Cold Press$4.29
sweet, silky richness with subtle bright fruit and floral tones infused in a cocoa-like body
Harvey$9.00
Eggs, avocado, havarti cheese, and tomato on an everything bagel.
Drip Coffee$3.00
Morning fuel.
Knoephla Soup$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 13th Ave NE

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
