Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse
Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri, features chef-inspired smoked meat dishes paired with a hand-crafted bourbon cocktails.
BBQ • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
1107 Broadway St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1107 Broadway St
Cape Girardeau MO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
D'Ladium's Sports Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Burrito-Ville
Burrito-Ville is a fast-casual burrito joint with loads of personality and lots of flavor.
Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau
Come in and enjoy!
Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House
Where the "Craic" is Mighty!