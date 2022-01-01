Go
Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, located in Downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri, features chef-inspired smoked meat dishes paired with a hand-crafted bourbon cocktails.

BBQ • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1107 Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Wings$18.00
Smoked Trinity$18.00
MJ Mac n Cheese$9.00
Brisket Quesadilla$16.25
House Salad$9.25
Smkd Turkey Sammy$13.50
Brisket Sammy$15.25
BBQ Piggy$13.25
MJ Burger$13.25
BBQ Tater Skin$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1107 Broadway St

Cape Girardeau MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

