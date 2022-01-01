Go
Toast

Mary's Pizza Shack

The Way She Did It, We Still Do.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

505 Davis Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (4019 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

505 Davis Street

Vacaville CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

True Roots Juice & Eats

No reviews yet

Now offering online orders!!!
Juices, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, bowls & more.

Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beer40

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Buckhorn BBQ

No reviews yet

Real CA BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston