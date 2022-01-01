Go
MaryGold's On Main

Come in and enjoy!

19 main street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seared Salmon$35.00
Fish Tacos$18.00
Whipped Ricotta$12.00
black pepper honey, lemon and dill marinated cucumber, grilled sourdough
Squash Blossoms$14.00
herbed goat cheese, romesco sauce
Marygolds Salad$12.00
organic greens, baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, radish, picked onion, citrus sumac dressing
Oysters$3.00
on the half shell, lemon wedge, tabasco, seasonal mignonette $3 each
Macarons$10.00
MG Caesar$15.00
little gem lettuce, parmesan fondue, crispy parmesan, sourdough crouton, Caesar dressing
Location

19 main street

newtown CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
