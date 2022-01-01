Go
Toast

Maryland Blue

Seafood & Eastern Shore of Maryland Comfort Food Restaurant. Fresh & Local!

4814 Madison Canning Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4814 Madison Canning Road

Madison MD

Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Theo's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Steaks, Sides & Spirits

Vintage 414

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jimmie & Sook's

No reviews yet

Enjoy our scratch kitchen recipes in the comfort of your own home or office. Let us do the work!

Coolahan's Restaurant & Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston