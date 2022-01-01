Go
Toast

MaryO's

Come in and enjoy!

214 Magnolia Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Liver Plate$6.00
Fried Liver served with Slaw and Fries
3pc Dark$9.79
(2)thighs and leg
2pc White$8.59
breast and wing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
mayo, lettuce, tomatoe
2pc Fish Dinner$9.99
served with (2) sides
3pc Tender$4.99
Gizzard Plate$6.75
Fried Gizzard served with Slaw and Fries
Single Cheeseburger$5.99
lettuce,tomatoe,pickles mustard ketchup
Kids Tender Meal$4.99
2 Tenders,Kids Drink,Side
Chili Dog$2.79
See full menu

Location

214 Magnolia Dr

Tifton GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL

No reviews yet

We opened a restaurant where people can come and enjoy authentic homemade Mexican food. We take pride in making our food with fresh and local ingredients everyday. We have catered to well know stars such as Queen Latifah, Dennis Quaid, Sam Trammell and their production team, but our true celebrities are our Locos. We’ve hosted private events such as wedding rehearsal, birthday parties and baby showers. We have won most original Dessert award and have been nominated for best Mexican Restaurant 3 years in a row.

Red Owl Coffee Company - Tift Ave, Tifton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sub Conscious

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

The Fitzgerald Pillars

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston