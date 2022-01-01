Go
Mary's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

114 E Grand Ave. • $

Avg 4.7 (609 reviews)

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken$6.89
Coke$2.29
Tender Basket$9.89
Four hand breaded tenders served with Mary's sauce
Large$1.99
FULL Tidbit Chicken Dinner$9.29
8oz Crispy or grilled boneless chicken tidbits
B.Y.O Burger$8.99
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. Add your favorites for additional charge
Mary's Chef Salad$8.29
Lettuce and spinach mix with bacon, sliced boiled egg, tomatoes, sliced onions, and cheese. Add Crispy or Grilled chicken +1.00
Hand-Dipped Shakes
HALF Tidbit Chicken Dinner$7.49
4oz of Crispy or Grilled boneless chicken tidbits
Buc Fries$8.49
Waffle fries topped with cheddar cheese crispy bacon, and served with sour cream or ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

114 E Grand Ave.

Tonkawa OK

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

