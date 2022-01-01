Marysville restaurants you'll love
Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern
102 7th Street, Marysville
|Popular items
|Steak Feed
|$25.00
16oz Hand-cut Ribeye, Baked Potato w/ fixin's, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Beans!
|Rib Dinner
|$12.00
(4) of our beloved Smoked Stassi's Ribs, a cup of Beans, and your choice Fries or Tots. Limited Supply!
|The Stass Burger
|$12.00
All Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese (default), Pulled Pork, Bacon, and a Fried Egg on a toasted Potato Bun, comes with Fries by default.
SANDWICHES
The Brick Coffee House Cafe
316 D St, Marysville
|Popular items
|THE GREEN GOODNESS
|Nutty Chicken
|$13.50
|Brick Burrito
|$11.75
Magoos - Marysville
5416 Lindhurst Ave, Olivehurst
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$18.99
|Tender
|$1.99
|Medium
|$13.24
AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville
221 6th St, Marysville
|Popular items
|Bike Mike Special
|$11.49
Roast Beef, Turkey, Salami, Garlic-Chipotle-Mayo
|Chef Salad
|$11.49
Spring Mix, Red Onions, Tomato, Cucumber, Topped With Sliced Ham, Turkey, American Cheese And An Egg
|Big Cheese
|$11.99
1/2 Pound Of All Natural Ground Beef With Cheddar Cheese