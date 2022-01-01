Marysville restaurants you'll love

Go
Marysville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Marysville

Marysville's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Marysville restaurants

Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern image

 

Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern

102 7th Street, Marysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Feed$25.00
16oz Hand-cut Ribeye, Baked Potato w/ fixin's, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Beans!
Rib Dinner$12.00
(4) of our beloved Smoked Stassi's Ribs, a cup of Beans, and your choice Fries or Tots. Limited Supply!
The Stass Burger$12.00
All Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese (default), Pulled Pork, Bacon, and a Fried Egg on a toasted Potato Bun, comes with Fries by default.
More about Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern
The Brick Coffee House Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Brick Coffee House Cafe

316 D St, Marysville

Avg 3.7 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE GREEN GOODNESS
Nutty Chicken$13.50
Brick Burrito$11.75
More about The Brick Coffee House Cafe
Magoos - Marysville image

 

Magoos - Marysville

5416 Lindhurst Ave, Olivehurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$18.99
Tender$1.99
Medium$13.24
More about Magoos - Marysville
AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville image

 

AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville

221 6th St, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bike Mike Special$11.49
Roast Beef, Turkey, Salami, Garlic-Chipotle-Mayo
Chef Salad$11.49
Spring Mix, Red Onions, Tomato, Cucumber, Topped With Sliced Ham, Turkey, American Cheese And An Egg
Big Cheese$11.99
1/2 Pound Of All Natural Ground Beef With Cheddar Cheese
More about AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville
Map

More near Marysville to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

No reviews yet

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston