Marysville restaurants you'll love

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
16450 Square Dr, Marysville
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$12.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks with homemade marinara.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
PIZZA • SALADS
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville
|Eggrolls
Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$6.49
Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.
|Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks cut into bite sized pieces topped with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
The Marysville Sports Pub
17811 OH-31, Marysville
|12 Wings
|$16.59
Jumbo, Never Frozen. Choice of breaded, naked or grilled. Selection of 21 sauces & 14 dry rubs.
|Tater Skins
|$10.49
Classic potato skins filled with cheddar-jack cheese & bacon. Served with sour cream on the side.
|Mac 'n Cheese Bites
|$9.49
Macaroni & cheese made with creamy American cheese, formed into wedges & coated with a crisp, golden breading.
Dawson's Pizzeria
900 Columbus Ave, Marysville
|Garlic Bread
|$4.50
|Italian Sub
|$6.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Leon's Garage
326 East 5th St., Marysville
|Grilled Reuben Sandwich
|$12.99
Thick cut Rye bread stacked with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
|XL Buckeye Bites
|$14.99
24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
|Brisket Tacos
|$11.99
3 soft tacos with brisket, cheddar cheese, crunchy cabbage, corn salsa, and pickled onion, drizzled with BBQ ranch and dusted with our house BBQ rub
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Coffee Hall and Creamery
124 N Main Street, Marysville
|Coffee
The 17th Bar and Grill
1107 London Avenue, Marysville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Fork in the Road Food Truck - Kenton
222 East 8th St., Marysville
|Pretzel Bites/Cheese
|$5.00
|Loaded Veggie Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
|Loaded Fries
|$6.00
