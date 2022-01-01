Marysville bars & lounges you'll love
More about Buckeye Family Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville
|Popular items
|Eggrolls
Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.
|Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$6.49
Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.
|Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks cut into bite sized pieces topped with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
More about Leon's Garage
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Leon's Garage
326 East 5th St., Marysville
|Popular items
|Grilled Reuben Sandwich
|$12.99
Thick cut Rye bread stacked with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
|XL Buckeye Bites
|$14.99
24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
|Brisket Tacos
|$11.99
3 soft tacos with brisket, cheddar cheese, crunchy cabbage, corn salsa, and pickled onion, drizzled with BBQ ranch and dusted with our house BBQ rub