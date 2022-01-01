Marysville bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Marysville

Buckeye Family Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Eggrolls
Pork and Vegetable wrapped in a thin egg roll wrapper served with sweet & sour sauce. You may say egg rolls at a pizzeria, but it is one of our best sellers.
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$6.49
Our Hoagie bun covered in Garlic butter and Provolone cheese, topped with our herb parmesan sprinkles and served with warm marinara sauce.
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks cut into bite sized pieces topped with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
More about Buckeye Family Pizzeria
Leon's Garage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Leon's Garage

326 East 5th St., Marysville

Avg 4.5 (1124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Reuben Sandwich$12.99
Thick cut Rye bread stacked with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
XL Buckeye Bites$14.99
24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
Brisket Tacos$11.99
3 soft tacos with brisket, cheddar cheese, crunchy cabbage, corn salsa, and pickled onion, drizzled with BBQ ranch and dusted with our house BBQ rub
More about Leon's Garage
The 17th Bar and Grill image

 

The 17th Bar and Grill

1107 London Avenue, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.00
More about The 17th Bar and Grill

