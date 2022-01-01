Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Marysville

Marysville restaurants
Marysville restaurants that serve boneless wings

The OP Bar and Grill - 900 Columbus Ave

900 Columbus Ave, Marysville

Boneless Wings$0.00
Boneless wings tossed in the sauce of your choice.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Marysville

16450 Square Dr, Marysville

Avg 3.5 (132 reviews)
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
50 Boneless Wings$39.50
50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
