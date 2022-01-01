Boneless wings in Marysville
Marysville restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about The OP Bar and Grill - 900 Columbus Ave
The OP Bar and Grill - 900 Columbus Ave
900 Columbus Ave, Marysville
|Boneless Wings
|$0.00
Boneless wings tossed in the sauce of your choice.
|Boneless Wings
|$0.00
Boneless wings tossed in the sauce of your choice.
More about Roosters - Marysville
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Marysville
16450 Square Dr, Marysville
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|50 Boneless Wings
|$39.50
50 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.