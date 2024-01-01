Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Marysville
/
Marysville
/
Chicken Soup
Marysville restaurants that serve chicken soup
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Marysville
16450 Square Dr, Marysville
Avg 3.5
(132 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup - Bowl
$3.99
More about Roosters - Marysville
Yamato Marysville
-441 Coleman's Xing, Marysville
No reviews yet
Chicken Udon Soup
$13.95
More about Yamato Marysville
