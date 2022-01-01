Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Marysville

Marysville restaurants
Marysville restaurants that serve pretzels

Roosters image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

16450 Square Dr, Marysville

Avg 3.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzels with Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters
Pretzel Bites image

PIZZA • SALADS

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks cut into bite sized pieces topped with salt and served with cheese for dipping.
Cinnamon Pretzel Bites
Pretzel sticks covered in cinnamon and sugar with frosting for dipping. Cut in bite sizes for easy sharing. (sharing optional :)
Side of Pretzel Cheese$0.50
More about Buckeye Family Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Marysville Sports Pub

17811 OH-31, Marysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Trio$9.49
Hot pretzels freshly salted or dusted with a wing rub of your choice. Served with hot nacho cheese or beer cheese.
More about The Marysville Sports Pub

