Taco pizza in Marysville

PIZZA • SALADS
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville
|Personal Taco Pizza
|$10.99
7" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
|Medium Taco Pizza
|$18.99
12" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
|Small Taco Pizza
|$15.99
10" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce