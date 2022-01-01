Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Marysville

Marysville restaurants
Marysville restaurants that serve taco pizza

PIZZA • SALADS

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Personal Taco Pizza$10.99
7" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
Medium Taco Pizza$18.99
12" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
Small Taco Pizza$15.99
10" Pizza Sauce, Taco Meat, Cheese, Diced Onions and topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, served with Sour cream and Taco sauce
More about Buckeye Family Pizzeria
Leon's Garage 2

326 E 5th Street, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16" Taco Pizza$23.99
More about Leon's Garage 2

