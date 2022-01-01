Marysville burger restaurants you'll love
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville
|Blazing Onion Burger
|$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
|Texas Heat
|$14.19
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun
|Blazing Chicken Wings
|$12.79
House marinated all natural Tyson bone-in or boneless wings tossed in your choice of our house-made BBQ sauce, blazing sriracha or mango habanero dry rub, served with celery sticks.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2623 172nd St NE, Marysville
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!