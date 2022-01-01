Cake in Marysville
Marysville restaurants that serve cake
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2623 172nd St NE, Marysville
|CHEESE CAKE PLAIN
|$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!