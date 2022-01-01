Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Marysville

Go
Marysville restaurants
Toast

Marysville restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.19
Layered Chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE CAKE PLAIN$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Marysville

Sweet Potato Fries

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Steak Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Marysville to explore

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston