Calamari in Marysville

Marysville restaurants that serve calamari
Cristiano's Pizza Etc
1206 State ave Suite G, Marysville
No reviews yet
CALAMARI
$12.00
with garlic and lemon aioli sauce
More about Cristiano's Pizza Etc
Belt Sushi and Roll - 16822 Twin Lakes Ave F101
16822 Twin Lakes Ave F101, Marysville
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$5.00
More about Belt Sushi and Roll - 16822 Twin Lakes Ave F101
