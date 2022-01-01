Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Marysville

Go
Marysville restaurants
Toast

Marysville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.19
All natural chicken breast hand dipped in house made seasonings and fried to a golden crisp. Served with shredded lettuce, tomato, jalapeno and house made chipotle mayo. Served on a toasted kaiser bun. Upgrade to the spicy fries for an extra zip!
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Marysville

Chocolate Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Teriyaki Chicken

Steak Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Marysville to explore

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston