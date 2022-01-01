Chicken tenders in Marysville

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips & Fries$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
More about Hops n Drops

