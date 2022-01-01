Chicken tenders in Marysville
Marysville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville
|Chicken Strips & Fries
|$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips
|$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2623 172nd St NE, Marysville
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.75
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!