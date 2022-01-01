Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Marysville

Go
Marysville restaurants
Toast

Marysville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.19
Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, flour tortilla wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Hops n Drops spread all wrapped up in a garlic tortilla.
More about Hops n Drops

Browse other tasty dishes in Marysville

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Teriyaki Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Fish And Chips

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Marysville to explore

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stanwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Camano Island

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston