Fish and chips in Marysville
Marysville restaurants that serve fish and chips
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville
|Fish & Chips
|$16.19
Hand battered wild caught cod fillets, served with coleslaw, choice of side & house made tarter.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
2623 172nd St NE, Marysville
|4PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|3PC-FISH & CHIPS
|$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
|KIDS FISH & CHIPS
|$6.75