Fish and chips in Marysville

Marysville restaurants
Marysville restaurants that serve fish and chips

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

3701 116th Street NE,, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.19
Hand battered wild caught cod fillets, served with coleslaw, choice of side & house made tarter.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4PC-FISH & CHIPS$17.75
Four pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
3PC-FISH & CHIPS$18.25
Three pieces of tempura beer battered Alaskan cod, served with coleslaw and fries.
KIDS FISH & CHIPS$6.75
